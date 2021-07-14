TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $107.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.60. 2,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Get TFI International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.