Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NYSE:CAKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NYSE:CAKE) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00.

CAKE stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

