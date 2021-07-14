Mysterium Market Capitalization Tops $6.22 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $7,452.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.60 or 0.00848108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.