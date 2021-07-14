(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.65 ($13.70).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

