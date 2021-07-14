Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,002.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 84,094 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 156,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

