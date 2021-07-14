Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $1,932,480.00. Insiders have sold 116,595 shares of company stock worth $5,654,352 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

