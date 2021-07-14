Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

MO stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

