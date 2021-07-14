Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 123,267 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 135,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 117,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50.

