Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.