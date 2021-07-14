Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 693 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37.

