Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

