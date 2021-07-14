8,151 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 96,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

OMC stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

