Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 78 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

SBAC stock opened at $329.15 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $332.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

