Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

