Civic Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Civic has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Civic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $152.72 million and $24.00 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00850755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

