ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $598,974.78 and approximately $7,777.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007998 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001611 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.