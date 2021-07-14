Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CEO Sells 27,518 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26.
NYSE TER opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.
About Teradyne
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.