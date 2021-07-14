Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CEO Sells 27,518 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26.

NYSE TER opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

