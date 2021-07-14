Martin Mucci Sells 30,121 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90.
Shares of PAYX opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $112.38.
About Paychex
