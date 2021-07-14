Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up to $31.96

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $32.98. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 527 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.