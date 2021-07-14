Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.30. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 43,380 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $971.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

