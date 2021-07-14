Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.99. Wipro shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13,596 shares traded.

WIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wipro by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

