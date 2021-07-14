YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.62

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $95.59, with a volume of 4985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,577 shares of company stock worth $16,005,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

