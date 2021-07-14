Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 232 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $939,174.60. Insiders have sold a total of 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.05. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

