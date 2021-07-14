ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

