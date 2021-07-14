Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $1,502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Synopsys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $2,923,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $278.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.