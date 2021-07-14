Short Interest in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Declines By 100.0%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 37.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

