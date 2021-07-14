The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 16,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,675. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

