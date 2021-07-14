NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)’s share price was down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 5,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 47,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

