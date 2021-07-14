Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.20 and last traded at $135.20. 75 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.23.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

