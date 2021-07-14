DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.46.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
