DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

