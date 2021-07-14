AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.85

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 250062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.55.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

