Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Down 2.1%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 178,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 46,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIAOF. BNP Paribas raised Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

