Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading Up 1.1%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

