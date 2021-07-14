OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Issues Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $878.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

