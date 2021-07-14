Paul Liberman Sells 85,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $4,098,700.00.

DraftKings stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

