Paul Liberman Sells 85,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $4,098,700.00.
DraftKings stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.
DraftKings Company Profile
