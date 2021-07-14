Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $4,224,445.02 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Howard D. Elias sold 41,571 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $4,224,445.02.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 378.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

