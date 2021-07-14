Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $4,224,445.02 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Howard D. Elias sold 41,571 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $4,224,445.02.
Dell Technologies stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 378.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
