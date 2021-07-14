Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of AFT stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

