The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading Up 0.3%

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 781 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 775 ($10.13). Approximately 196,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 148,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 773 ($10.10).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 804.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The company has a market cap of £512.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

