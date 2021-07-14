Bhaskar Rao Sells 141,094 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

