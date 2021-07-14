Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $187.70, but opened at $175.26. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $181.45, with a volume of 2,066 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

