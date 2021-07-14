Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.