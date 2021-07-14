Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CADNF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

