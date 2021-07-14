David J. Schlanger Sells 220,002 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 220,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $13,079,118.90.

PGNY opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

