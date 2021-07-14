Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 38,034.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,662 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Snowflake worth $145,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,883,000 after buying an additional 793,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.26.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

