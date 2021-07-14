Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

