Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after acquiring an additional 992,510 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

NYSE:APO opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

