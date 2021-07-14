Andra AP fonden Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $5.82. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.