AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $195,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

