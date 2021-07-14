AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $187,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

ITW traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.84. 641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,341. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

