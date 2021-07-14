KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $165,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.89 on Wednesday, reaching $316.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,230. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.